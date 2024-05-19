© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Somerset County Sheriff executes drug search warrant at Norridgewock home on Friday

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published May 19, 2024 at 11:14 AM EDT
The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division executed a drug search warrant at a home on Mercer Road in Norridgewock on Friday.

The warrant was obtained after a months-long investigation into illegal marijuana plant cultivation allegedly taking place at the residence.

Yibin Zhao, 55, was at the home. He was arrested and charged with Cultivation of Marijuana and Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs.

During the search, more than 230 mature marijuana plants, several pounds of processed marijuana, and illicit drug related paraphernalia and documentation was seized.

Additional charges may be forthcoming from the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office.

Zhao is being held at the Somerset County Jail.

The Somerset County Sheriff's office has executed 17 drug search warrants since January.
