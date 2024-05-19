York voters approve ban of single-use plastic food ware

York voters Saturday approved an ordinance to ban single-use plastic utensils and straws.

The unofficial results were 2,192 votes in favor of the ordinance and 1,556 opposed. The vote makes York the first town in Maine to ban single-use plastic food ware.

High school students, local restaurants and environmental advocates drafted the ordinance.

Restaurants with washing facilities will have to provide reusable food ware to their customers. Takeout restaurants will have to use compostable utensils, straws and stir sticks.

The ordinance will take effect in one year to allow establishments time to make adjustments to ensure their operations comply with the new law.