Portland International Jetport proposes parking rate increase to City Manager

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published May 26, 2024 at 10:54 AM EDT
Portland International Jetport parking facilities.
Portland International Jetport
Portland International Jetport parking facilities.

The Portland International Jetport is proposing a parking rate increase to the city. The Jetport wants to raise the rate from 14 dollars to 15 dollars a day.

Airport Director Paul Bradbury says with inflation the 14-dollar fee is under market rate, but the Jetport doesn't want to price gouge travelers.

"We recognize we serve all of Maine and many people are in rural areas and the only way to get here is by vehicle. So we want to make sure we have parking for them at an appropriate rate, not overpriced to reduce demand," Bradbury said.

If approved, the new rates are expected to take effect June 15.
