Maine's interlibrary loan system is temporarily on hold

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 6, 2024 at 6:13 PM EDT
Maine's interlibrary loan system is temporarily on hold.

The Maine State Library said on its website that it recently awarded a contract for interlibrary delivery services to STAT Courier, but that another bidder has appealed the decision.

The library said it can't resume the service until the appeal is resolved, and it's unclear how long that will take.

The current contract for delivery runs through the end of the month, but the state library decided to halt new loans so that books currently out can be returned to their original libraries.
Patty Wight
