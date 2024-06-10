York County receives go ahead to build recovery center and complex to train first responders

Officials in York County say they've received the green light to move forward on construction of a 58-bed recovery center and complex to train first responders.

The planning board in the town of Alfred approved the plan last week, which will allow the county to begin requesting bids on the $45 million project.

The two facilities would be located on the same property in Alfred.

County officials say the recovery center will provide a combination of detox, short and long-term care, and the training complex will prepare residents to work in some related fields such as law enforcement and emergency medical services.