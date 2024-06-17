12-year old boy drowns in Presumpscot River

A 12-year-old boy from Portland drowned Sunday in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook.

The Westbrook Police Department says the boy went under the water around 4 p.m. near the Lincoln Street boat launch.

Portland police and Maine Warden Service dive teams were deployed to the scene. Officials say rescuers located the boy and pulled him from the river around 7 p.m. and performed life saving measures.

He was transferred to Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.