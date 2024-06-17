© 2024 Maine Public
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Maine Public Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Portland Office
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

12-year old boy drowns in Presumpscot River

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 17, 2024 at 10:29 AM EDT

A 12-year-old boy from Portland drowned Sunday in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook.

The Westbrook Police Department says the boy went under the water around 4 p.m. near the Lincoln Street boat launch.

Portland police and Maine Warden Service dive teams were deployed to the scene. Officials say rescuers located the boy and pulled him from the river around 7 p.m. and performed life saving measures.

He was transferred to Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
News
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight