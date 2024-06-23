USDA awards one million dollar grant to Fork Food Lab

U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Sorch Torres Small was in South Portland Friday to tout the Biden Administratoin's efforts to help small businesses. She visited the Fork Food Lab to announce that the incubator will receive a one million dollar grant to fund a new meat and vegetable processing center.

"What that's providing is an opportunity for local food producers to scale up their operations. But also, as they work to buy more product from small and mid-size farmers they are giving them a fairer share of the food dollar. This is a chance to invest in Maine's economy to drive down costs for farmers and people across Maine," Torres Small said.

Bill Serreta is Executive Director of Fork Food Lab. He says the new meat and vegetable processing center will upcycle food wasted during harvesting, processing and consumption.

"We're trying to find ways to help farms get a return on their investment, address climate change in a small way, and provide healthier food in a stable way to broader part of the community," Serreta said.

Dick Chase is one of 80 members of the lab. He said this year he will buy 14 thousand pounds of Maine blueberries and other ingredients for his new spice product, Maine Gravy, supporting local growers and reducing waste.

"If it doesn't grow here I'll buy it from someone in Maine. More and more is coming from farms around here that are supplying the product," Chase said.

USDA leaders and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree held a roundtable with farmers and other stakeholders in the food and beverage industry on how to strengthen supply chains, lower food costs for families, and support small farmers in Maine.

USDA Rural Development is also providing a 5.6 million dollar loan guarantee in a partnership with lenders to help offset the costs of expanding the facility and purchasing equipment.

Fork Food Lab currently has 20 thousand square feet developed with plans to finish 10 thousand more into an event space and pop-up restaurant.

The incubator also wants to expand its membership. More than half of its members are women-owned businesses; 25 percent of owners are people of color and new Mainers.

Fork Food Lab has received more than three million dollars in grants from the USDA over the past six years.

