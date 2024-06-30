© 2024 Maine Public

State proposing regulation changes governing ice fishing and open water fishing

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published June 30, 2024 at 11:15 AM EDT
The state says Maine's native brook trout population is thriving but with climate change and development the species needs more protection.
Bangor Daily News
The state says Maine's native brook trout population is thriving but with climate change and development the species needs more protection.

Maine's 360-thousand anglers could see new fishing regulations in January designed to protect some fish populations and control others.

Department spokesman Mark Latti says the state's biologists monitor fish populations in Maine's lakes, ponds and rivers and recommend action based on what they find.

"These regulations are a yearly maintenance where we look at different waters and make changes to ensure we have healthy fish populations throughout the state," Latti said.

Latti says Maine's native Brook Trout is one species that needs better protection.

"Maine is fortunate in that we have a thriving native brook trout population, but with climate change and development and other impacts, we need to do all that we can to protect our native brook trout populations," he said.

Latti says other species addressed by the proposed changes include lake whitefish and landlocked salmon.

A public hearing on the new regulations will be held Monday, July 15 at Inland, Fisheries and Wildlife headquarters in Augusta.

If approved by the Commissioner's Advisory Council the changes will go into effect in January.
Carol Bousquet
