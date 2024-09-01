Rockland to welcome several additional large cruise ships this fall

The City of Rockland will welcome several additional large cruise ships this fall, after the Rockland City Council approved an increase in the number of visits from vessels carrying more than 500 passengers a year ago.

Beginning September 8, in addition to ongoing visits from American Cruise Lines, the Queen Mary 2, Holland America, and Celebrity Cruise Lines will dock in Rockland for a total of seven port calls in under 30 days.

Rockland City Manager Tom Luttrell said the increase is a test to ensure the waterfront community can accommodate both more cruise ships and passengers in addition to residents.

"We do take the harbor seriously and try to consider the residents and boaters that use our harbor. We'll be monitoring it and make sure it's working perfectly and adjust as we go," Luttrell said.

The added ships will bring 18,000 passengers and more than 2 million dollars in direct and indirect revenue to Rockland and the region.

The city says berthing and passenger fees will provide funding for much-needed and long-deferred harbor infrastructure improvements, and an end-of-season economic boost for local businesses.

The city has instituted PortShare Promise initiatives used in other Maine harbors to manage the influx of visitors, including shuttle buses that will run to Camden and the Breakwater, a welcome booth, and a feedback portal. The tourism management practices originate from a program in Juneau Alaska that started more than two decades ago.