Blu Shift Aerospace test-fires its newest engine

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published September 8, 2024 at 1:22 PM EDT
A Blu Shift Aerospace rocket test
Blu Shift Aerospace
A Blu Shift Aerospace rocket test (file).

Brunswick rocket company Blu Shift Aerospace test-fired its newest engine yesterday evening at Brunswick Executive Airport.

The goal was to run the Marevl engine for the time it would take to propel a payload to the lower reaches of outer space.

After the test, Blu Shift founder Sacha Deri told the assembled onlookers he was pleased with the test:

"We made it to 60 second, which is wonderful. There was a moment there, there was a moment; you could see there was some instability there. We'd never gone beyond 20 seconds. We hadn't seen those, so, this is good; this is data," Deri saic.

Deri says engineers will analyze data from the test and examine the engine itself. The company is hoping to conduct an actual launch sometime next year.
