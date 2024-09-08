Unity Environmental College offering new in-person degree programs

Unity Environmental College is offering new in-person degree programs at its Pineland campus in New Gloucester.

The school has a robust distance learning program and had phased out in-person options at its campus in the town of Unity this summer.

President Melik Peter Khoury says one of the goals is flexibility.

"For those who are not looking for online, they're not looking for a full semester-based program, but really around the working adults, the commuter students, those who might want to take one course at a time," he said.

Khoury says another goal is affordability: a fulltime course load would cost just under 14-thousand dollars a year.

Khoury says 25 students are currently enrolled in the new program. Students have the option of living in residential dorms at the University of Southern Maine's Gorham campus.

In-person degree offerings include wildlife biology, marine science, and conservation law enforcement.