State investigating fire that destroyed Auburn apartments under construction

The state's fire marshal is investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire that destroyed an apartment building under construction in Auburn.

The Auburn Fire Department said when first responders arrived to the scene over the weekend, flames had engulfed all four floors of the building that contains 80 units. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the second building, where another 80 units are under construction.

The Pennsylvania-based building company, which advertised one and two bedroom apartments at the site, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fire drew more than 100 first responders to the scene. There were no injuries reported.