Gun safety advocates launch citizen initiative to put Red Flag Law on the ballot

The Lewiston Commission Report on the deadly shootings last year revealed that law enforcement failed to take firearms from gunman Robert Card, when his family said he was having a mental health crisis.

On the heels of the report, the Maine Coalition for Gun Safety is launching the Safe Schools, Safe Communities citizen initiative to allow Maine voters to weigh in on an Extreme Risk Protection Order Law, also known as a 'Red Flag' Law.

Unlike Maine's yellow flag law, the new law would allow family members to petition a judge to order someone deemed a danger to temporarily give up their guns and stop them from acquiring new ones.

A similar measure failed to make it through the legislature in the last session.

Nacole Palmer, executive director of the coalition, said if Maine lawmakers can't pass a red flag law voters should have the opportunity to do so.

"Family members are often the first to know when someone they love is in crisis and poses a threat to themselves or others. This law would allow them to take action through a court to save lives and prevent future tragedies," Palmer said.

Palmer said 21 states have Red Flag Laws that have prevented gun tragedies, including suicides. She said 90% of gun fatalities in Maine are suicides.

Palmer said on Election Day volunteers will begin to collect signatures to bring the citizen initiative to the Secretary of State for the 2025 or 2026 ballot. Their goal is 75,000 signatures.