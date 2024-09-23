© 2024 Maine Public

Deaf community recognized at annual tea at State House

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 23, 2024 at 11:38 AM EDT
Members of the Deaf community celebrate awards recipients…Terry Morrell (left) is the Director of the Division for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and Late-Deafened at the Maine Deoartment of Labor. Sitara Sheikh (to his immediate right) of the Maine Association of the Deaf.
Members of the Deaf community celebrate awards recipients…Terry Morrell (left) is the Director of the Division for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and Late-Deafened at the Maine Deoartment of Labor. Sitara Sheikh (to his immediate right) of the Maine Association of the Deaf.
Patty Wight / Maine Public
Award recipients pose for a photo at the annual Tea and Awards Ceremony at the State House on Thursday.
Award recipients pose for a photo at the annual Tea and Awards Ceremony at the State House on Thursday.
Patty Wight / Maine Public

Maine's Deaf community was celebrated during an annual Tea and Awards Ceremony at the State House on Thursday.

Julie Novack received an award for promoting Deaf culture. She said the Lewiston mass shootings, which took the lives of four Deaf men, ignited her motivation to connect the community. Speaking through an interpreter, Novack said that the Deaf community is often overlooked by people who can hear.

"We live this every day and we are part of this but often not recognized," she said. "That sort of silent partner. But we are important just like everyone else."

The Deaf community faced barriers to get information in the aftermath of the shootings.

Governor Janet Mills said in a prerecorded address that she's committed to building a more inclusive Maine.

Josh Seal, who was killed in the shootings, received a posthumous lifetime achievement award at the ceremony. He was recognized for his work promoting better communication and access through as an American Sign Language interpreter, as well as for establishing a summer camp for Deaf and hard of hearing children.

The 33rd annual Tea kicked off Deaf Culture week, which runs from September 22 through the 28.
Tags
News Gov. Janet MillsDeaf
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight