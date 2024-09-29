Kennebunkport one of several York County communities targeted by illegal late-night street takeovers

Kennebunkport is one of several York County communities that have been targeted by illegal late-night street takeovers, in which people gather at an intersection to watch drivers do donuts and set off fireworks.

Kennebunkport Police said that earlier this month they got complaints about a traffic issue at the intersection of Goose Rocks and Mills Roads.

Deputy Chief Mark Vaughan said a female officer responded to the scene and was surrounded.

"She wasn't anticipating being boxed in. Right away, she did exactly what she or any of us would do and stayed in her cruiser for officer safety reasons and to not create a greater issue," Vaughan said.

Vaughan said the officer stayed in contact with another patrol unit headed to the scene and used the cruiser's public address system to order the crowd to disperse.

The officer was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.

