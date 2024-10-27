© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Sanford Police looking for State Representative accused of aggravated assault

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published October 27, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT
Courtesy www.dpp-businesstax.com/
/
via Flickr

Sanford police are searching for state Rep. Lucas Lanigan, a Republican, who is accused of aggravated assault.

The Bangor Daily News reports that police say the charges are domestic-related and are based on an incident that occurred on Friday.

Lanigan represents Maine’s 141st house district, which covers Newfield and Shapleigh as well as parts of Springvale and Sanford.

He is currently running for re-election against Democrat Patricia Kidder.
News
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet