Sanford Police looking for State Representative accused of aggravated assault

Sanford police are searching for state Rep. Lucas Lanigan, a Republican, who is accused of aggravated assault.

The Bangor Daily News reports that police say the charges are domestic-related and are based on an incident that occurred on Friday.

Lanigan represents Maine’s 141st house district, which covers Newfield and Shapleigh as well as parts of Springvale and Sanford.

He is currently running for re-election against Democrat Patricia Kidder.