Arts nonprofit in Portsmouth encourages designers to recycle fabric to create sustainable fashion

A nonprofit arts organization in Portsmouth is encouraging designers to recycle fabric to create sustainable fashion.

3S Artspace has held its Upcycle Runway event for nine years. This year's theme, Red Carpet Reinvented, challenged artists to create designs for models to wear for a runway event in just two and a half days.

Designer Ashley Cushon won first place and the audience choice prize for her creation for model Doug Ridley, who is Korean American. Cushon said she has studied Asian culture and traveled to Korea.

"As someone who is heavily inspired by culture, I try to stay mindful of cultural appropriation. That's something that I really work through with the person, making sure I'm honoring aspects of their culture without making it gimmicky," Cushon said.

3S Artspace Executive Director Beth Falconer said judges from Boston looked for the creative reuse of materials and principles of design.

"They're looking at looks that demand creativity and style, a sense of luxury and craftsmanship that you would expect on a red carpet. They're looking at how well finished the garment is, checking seams, hems and finishes. Is it innovative and does it look cohesive and captivating from every angle," Falconer said.

With heavy satin material, Cushon created a traditional Korean Hanbok dress for Ridley to wear.

Ridley said he was adopted from Korea and grew up feeling the need to fit into Western culture.

"After hearing my story about being adopted, the life changes I was going through this past year, she asked a poignant question. 'When was the last time you felt confident?' I couldn't really tell her. So, she wanted to draw on that piece of it," Ridley said.

Cushon won first place and an audience choice prize for her creation for Ridley, who said he felt confident and proud on the runway wearing the traditional Korean dress.

Judges for the event included fashion designers from Boston. Cushon won $1,500 for her design. She said that she is considering mass producing parts of her design but would not lean into fast fashion.

