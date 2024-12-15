Maine People's Alliance will work to protect federal safety net programs while Trump is in office

President-elect Donald Trump has indicated that he will make cuts to federal safety net programs, such as food stamps, and wants to deport millions of immigrants.

The Maine People's Alliance, the state's largest community action organization, gathered last weekend in Brunswick to lay the groundwork for the nonprofit's legislative priorities with the Trump Administration coming on board next month.

Maine People's Alliance member Roxy Kai lives in the village of Bryant Pond. She says she works as a teacher's aide, but her schedule varies and sometimes she comes up short for groceries. Kai says food stamps help her family get by.

"We get about $300 for the whole month. You can walk out of the grocery store and one bag is $100. It's not like we're getting our entire meals paid for. It's just enough for us to get the basics if we're struggling," Kai said.

Cassie Nedwell and her husband, a veteran, are both going to school to pursue degrees that will lead to good jobs. But with three children and her husband's disability check too small to cover all of their expenses, she says federal programs are crucial.

"I don't think I could yell this any louder. The food stamps are so helpful. I don't know how people like us in our situation could afford to live without that type of assistance. TANF has been amazing. Aspire gives us gas money to get to school," Nedwell said.

Deputy Director Ben Chin says the goal is to communicate to Maine's Congressional Delegation how vital these programs are for poor families.

"Every single thing that Donald Trump wants to do is going to raise the cost of living and make life worse for regular folks. And at this point, I think there's not a great understanding of that, and we need to bridge that gap," Chin said.

Maine People's Alliance housing coordinator Nyawal Lia came to Portland as a refugee in 2008. She worries mass deportations will break up families and hurt Maine employers who hire immigrants.

"We come here to have a better life. We understand that to have a better life you work. I think about all of the families and the positive economic benefits they have brought to Maine," Lia said.

State Canvass Director Logan Massara says dozens of canvassers are now going door to door in conservative Republican communities throughout the state to talk with Mainers about federal policy.

"Talking to people one on one and having open, judgement free conversations is probably the biggest stake we have in politics," Massara said.

Massara says the backbone of Maine People's Alliance is its door-to-door work, talking with Mainers of any political affiliation.

The Maine People's Alliance has more than 32,000 members across Maine. MPA advocates for progressive policy and elected officials.

