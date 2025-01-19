Nature Conservancy adds nearly 3000 acres to Narraguagus Forest Preserve north of Tunk Mountain

With the help of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other partners, the Nature Conservancy in Maine has added nearly 3000 acres to the Narraguagus Forest Preserve north of Tunk Mountain.

The parcel includes a variety of habitats as well as permanent protection of almost five miles of the West Branch of the Narraguagus River.

TNC's forest program director Mark Berry said the heavily forested addition is now part of 46-thousand contiguous acres of conservation lands in eastern Hancock County.

"We're excited about this property in large part because of its contribution to a larger picture. It ties together a big landscape that is really important for the Narraguagus River Watershed, which is a fantastic aquatic resource for brook trout and sea run fish, but also really important wildlife habitat," Berry said.

Berry said the area is an important pathway for plants and animals to be able to move across the landscape as the climate warms. The preserve is open for fishing, hunting and other recreation including an ATV trail.