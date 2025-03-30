Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Mainers rally at Tesla Charging Station Saturday to call out Elon Musk and his DOGE agenda

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published March 30, 2025 at 10:44 AM EDT
Protesters gathered at a Tesla charging station in Waterville on Saturday to rally against Elon Musk and his DOGE agenda.
1 of 5  — tesla8.jpg
Protesters gathered at a Tesla charging station in Waterville on Saturday to rally against Elon Musk and his DOGE agenda.
Elizabeth Leonard
Tesla Takedown protesters
2 of 5  — tesla1.jpg
Tesla Takedown protesters
Elizabeth Leonard
Tesla Takedown protester
3 of 5  — tesla2.jpg
Tesla Takedown protester
Elizabeth Leonard
Tesla Takedown protesters
4 of 5  — tesla5.jpg
Tesla Takedown protesters
Elizabeth Leonard
Tesla Takedown protester
5 of 5  — tesla7.jpg
Tesla Takedown protester
Elizabeth Leonard

About 70 Mainers converged on a Tesla charging station in Waterville Saturday to speak out against Elon Musk and his agenda as the Director of DOGE.

The Tesla Takedown movement was organized to rally against what it calls the corrupt, anti-democratic, and plutocratic regime running the federal government.

One protester Henry, who did not give his last name, said he was career military and had to speak out.

"This is classic takeover. If you're looking at the details. A lot of it is subterfuge. But most of it. The heavy stuff. They are taking down our country," he said.

Karen Heck of Waterville said she put off a trip abroad to come.

"I'm here because I think it's important to stand up for what the country believes in," Heck said.

Hundreds of Tesla Takedown protests took place around the world on Saturday.
News
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet