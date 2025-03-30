Mainers rally at Tesla Charging Station Saturday to call out Elon Musk and his DOGE agenda

About 70 Mainers converged on a Tesla charging station in Waterville Saturday to speak out against Elon Musk and his agenda as the Director of DOGE.

The Tesla Takedown movement was organized to rally against what it calls the corrupt, anti-democratic, and plutocratic regime running the federal government.

One protester Henry, who did not give his last name, said he was career military and had to speak out.

"This is classic takeover. If you're looking at the details. A lot of it is subterfuge. But most of it. The heavy stuff. They are taking down our country," he said.

Karen Heck of Waterville said she put off a trip abroad to come.

"I'm here because I think it's important to stand up for what the country believes in," Heck said.

Hundreds of Tesla Takedown protests took place around the world on Saturday.