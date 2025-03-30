Parents and alumni of St. Dominic's Academy say Bishop's decision to close high school lacks transparency

Parents and alumni of St. Dominic's Academy say Bishop James Ruggieri's decision to close the high school that was announced late on Friday lacked transparency and are seeking answers.

In a letter to families, Ruggieri said the high school in Auburn has to end classes for grades 9 through 12 due to low enrollment and financial instability.

Jonathan LaBonte graduated from St. Dom's and has two children in the PreK to Eight program in Lewiston. He said Holy Cross Church hosts the elementary school and is also closing...next year.

"Not only do you have high school students and families uncertain what to do because this news dropped on a Friday afternoon. You've got elementary folks who know that campus won't be available next year and there's no plan for what the relocation is going to look like," LaBonte said.

LaBonte said he'd hoped that the bishop would have consulted a broader list of stakeholders before making the decision, which has left parents and students frustrated and concerned.

Philip Jean graduated from the high school in the 80's, taught there for a time, and served on the Board of Directors. He said his father and uncles went there too.

"I think what surprised me was the fact that it came out of nowhere. There's a lot of questions by many of why all of a sudden is this coming out unexpectedly," Jean said.

Jean said the unique Catholic education he received at St. Dom's gave him a strong foundation, values and wonderful memories, and he's worried about high school students left behind who will have to go to a new school.

Bishop Ruggieri said the diocese will host a forum next month to answer questions about transitioning to another high school but declined to comment further.

