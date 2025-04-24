Washington Republicans propose billions of dollars in Medicaid cuts that would threaten MaineCare

Republicans in Washington are proposing billions of dollars in Medicaid cuts for what public health advocates say are tax cuts for the rich.

MaineCare, Maine's Medicaid program, provides healthcare to 340,000 residents, half of whom are children and many of whom live in rural Maine, according to nonprofit Protect Our Care.

Speaking at a State House news conference, Democratic State Representative Drew Gattine said MaineCare helps to provide a stable future for children.

"Increased access to Medicaid for children leads to lower high school dropout rates, higher college enrollment and completion rates, and higher wages later in life," Gattine said.

Republicans are also pushing for work requirements for Medicaid recipients.

One physician who treats MaineCare clients says the program is a vital safety net. Dr. Jessica Faraci of Brunswick said Medicaid can be made more efficient but not like this.

"A lot of these patients are working and trying hard to work. A lot of them have disabilities and are trying. If you put another barrier for them to receive healthcare, they will start getting sick and I know there will be increased deaths," Faraci said.

Gattine says the 1.3 billion dollars in state money to support MaineCare is matched 2 to 1 by federal funds. Federal cuts Gattine says would put hospitals, nursing homes, and jobs at risk, negatively impact Maine's economy, and not save money.

"The few states that have tried to implement work requirements have been extremely unsuccessful and it has cost more to implement than the actual money that it has purported to have saved," Gattine said.

Maine's entire congressional delegation voted against the budget resolution this month.

Republican Senator Susan Collins said in a statement Thursday

that she voted against the budget resolution because a House Committee that has jurisdiction over Medicaid was instructed to make 880 billion dollars in cuts.

Collins said Medicaid is a vital resource for Maine seniors, low-income families, disabled patients and rural hospitals that depend on federal funding.

Collins does support work requirements for able-bodied Mainers who do not have obligations that keep them from working.