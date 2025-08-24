Northeast Corner: August 24th, 2025

Photographer Cait Bourgault talks about her work as a nature photographer as well as the creator of beautiful wedding portraits.

www.caitbourgaultphotography.com

Singer-songwriter Robby Johnson discusses his unlikely journey from Quebec to Nashville.

www.robby-johnson.com

Comedian Ryan Waning explains how his comedic skills transferred to his work as a high school and college coach.

Phil Rosenthal, host of the Netflix series SOMEBODY FEED PHIL, talks about Season 8 of the series and his upcoming show at Portland’s Merrill Auditorium.