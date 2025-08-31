Northeast Corner: August 31, 2025

Singer-actor-producer-writer Shaun Cassidy talks about his upcoming tour, THE ROAD TO US, which comes to the Waterville Opera House on September 17.

www.shauncassidy.com

Sportscaster and actor Gary Tanguay discusses his journey from Mexico, Maine to the Boston media scene and his work as an actor in several acclaimed films.

Shawn Laatsch from Versant Power Astronomy Center tells us about September events at the center and in the skies.

www.astro.umaine.edu

Artistic Director Jen Shepard previews STEEL MAGNOLIAS, the first show of the season at Penobscot Theatre Company.

www.penobscottheatre.org

