Northeast Corner: September 7th, 2025

John Stirratt of Wilco previews Sonic Sleepover 2025, a music festival coming in October to Maine’s Lake Otyokwa.

www.otyokwamaine.com

Violist and college professor Dr. Rose Wolman talks about her classical music career.

www.rosewolman.com

The Bacon Brothers, Kevin and Michael, discuss their current tour, which comes to New England this week, and their latest album, BALLAD OF THE BROTHERS

www.baconbros.com

Food critic Joe Ricchio offers his thoughts on the best pizza in Maine and beyond.

www.foodcomamaine.com