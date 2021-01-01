Jeffrey F. Mahaney

Jeff has been a Broadcast Engineer for thirty years, with nineteen of those years serving as the Transmission Manager of Maine Public. A Maine native from Aroostook County who grew up in Presque Isle, Jeff is a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Jeff is a big fan of Maine Public Radio (and a regular listener to Maine Public Classical) and Maine Public Television, particularly educational programming and the Create Channel.

A passionate outdoorsman and traveller, in his free time Jeff can often be found following an English Setter or toting a fly rod in the northern Maine woods. Jeff and his wife, Lisa, live in Alton not far from their son, daughter in-law, and two grandsons.