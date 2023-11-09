© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Athlete, Advocate, and Trail Blogger Enock Glidden

Published November 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST
Enock Glidden

On this episode, we talk with extreme athlete, inspirational speaker, trail blogger, and advocate for those with disabilities, Enock Glidden.

On the Borealis podcast, we talk with fascinating people who are deeply connected with the Maine outdoors – as researchers, adventurers, and caretakers.

The Borealis podcast is produced by Jennifer Rooks with additional help from Brian Bechard, and John Keimel. The opening theme is Wilderness by the Oshima Brothers.

