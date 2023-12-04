Lynda Doughty, baby seal rehabilitator and Marine Mammals of Maine Founder

Lynda Doughty — Founder of Marine Mammals of Maine (MMoM) — speaks with Borealis Host Aislinn Sarnacki about the hard and hopeful work of rehabilitating and helping to conserve Maine's seals.

On the Borealis podcast, we talk with fascinating people who are deeply connected with the Maine outdoors – as researchers, adventurers, and caretakers.

The Borealis podcast is produced by Jennifer Rooks with additional help from Brian Bechard, and John Keimel. The opening theme is Wilderness by the Oshima Brothers.