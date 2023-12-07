© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Going Wild with adventure birder and YouTuber Bob Duchesne

Published December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST
Borealis Podcast: Bob Duchesne

Aislinn talks with Bob Duchesne about how he first got interested in birding and asks him for some tips for beginner birders. Be sure to check out Bob's YouTube channel and his website!

On the Borealis podcast, we talk with fascinating people who are deeply connected with the Maine outdoors – as researchers, adventurers, and caretakers.

The Borealis podcast is produced by Jennifer Rooks with additional help from John Keimel. The opening theme is Wilderness by the Oshima Brothers.

