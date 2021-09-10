Lessons of Afghanistan: 20 Years Since 9/11, We Discuss What Has Transpired in Afghanistan & The Lasting Impacts of The War

We mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a conversation about the end of the longest war in American history. We'll discuss the U.S. presence and withdrawal from Afghanistan, and what can be done differently in the future. We’ll also hear from Mainers directly impacted by the war in Afghanistan.

Panelists:

John Sopko, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction

Jared Golden, U.S. Congressman, representing Maine’s 2nd Congressional District; served in Afghanistan as a Marine

VIP Callers:

Fatima Saidi, originally from Afghanistan; grants & programs manager, Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition 11:15

Travis Mills, retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant; served in Afghanistan; started the Travis Mills Foundation to help post-9/11 veterans who were injured in service to our nation

Shukria Wiar, Portland city planner; member of Maine’s Afghan community