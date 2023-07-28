What the Maine Legislature accomplished in a session that dragged on and on

The 2023 legislative session here in Maine finally wrapped up this week, more than a month later than originally planned.

It was an unusual session in other respects as well, with some notable policy victories for progressives but also tensions, at times, between the Democrats who run the Legislature and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

Maine Public State House correspondent Kevin Miller spoke with All Things Considered host Robbie Feinberg about what was accomplished this session, what wasn’t and what it all means.