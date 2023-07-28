© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
WCBB is currently under construction. Estimated timing: July 10 to July 31. Click here to learn more!
Maine's Political Pulse

What the Maine Legislature accomplished in a session that dragged on and on

By Kevin Miller,
Robbie Feinberg
Published July 28, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The 2023 legislative session here in Maine finally wrapped up this week, more than a month later than originally planned.

It was an unusual session in other respects as well, with some notable policy victories for progressives but also tensions, at times, between the Democrats who run the Legislature and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

Maine Public State House correspondent Kevin Miller spoke with All Things Considered host Robbie Feinberg about what was accomplished this session, what wasn’t and what it all means.

Maine's Political Pulse
Kevin Miller
kmiller@mainepublic.org
See stories by Kevin Miller
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg