Oct. 5, 2023: Here's everything we know about the referendum to replace CMP and Versant with Pine Tree Power
Question 3 in November proposes a dramatic overhaul of who is responsible for delivering electricity to the majority of Mainers. In this state and across the nation, it's unmatched in manner, scope or known outcomes.
Maine's Political Pulse was written this week by chief political correspondent Steve Mistler and State House correspondent Kevin Miller, and produced by digital editor Andrew Catalina. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.