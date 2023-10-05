© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine's Political Pulse

Oct. 5, 2023: Here's everything we know about the referendum to replace CMP and Versant with Pine Tree Power

Published October 5, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Question 3 in November proposes a dramatic overhaul of who is responsible for delivering electricity to the majority of Mainers. In this state and across the nation, it's unmatched in manner, scope or known outcomes.

Maine's Political Pulse was written this week by chief political correspondent Steve Mistler and State House correspondent Kevin Miller, and produced by digital editor Andrew Catalina. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

