March 14, 2025: As Trump makes the trade war about Canada's sovereignty, Maine hopes it won't pay the price

As the trade war between Canada and the United States escalates, President Donald Trump is telling Canadians that the way out of the conflict is for their country to become the 51st state. So far, Maine's relationship with its largest trading partner is intact, but Canadians view the trade war as an existential threat to their sovereignty. And because of that, the decades-long partnership between Maine and its neighbors to the north could undergo a seismic change.

Maine's Political Pulse was written this week by State House bureau chief Steve Mistler and State House correspondent Kevin Miller, and produced by news editor Andrew Catalina. Read past editions or listen to the Political Pulse podcast at mainepublic.org/pulse.