Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Speaking in Maine logo
Speaking in Maine

Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Henry Haggard

Published March 4, 2025 at 12:24 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Henry Haggard is the founding partner of Seekonk LLC. Following a twenty-five-year career at the U.S. State Department during which he attained the rank of Counselor in the Senior Foreign Service, From 2021-2023, he served as Minister Counsellor for Political Affairs at the United States Embassy in South Korea. Prior to that, he served as Director at the National Security Council under both the Trump and Biden administrations. His talk, "US-Korea Relationship in Transition", was recorded for broadcast on February 10, 2025.

Speaking in Maine