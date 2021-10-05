© 2021 Maine Public
Politics

Spending in CMP's transmission corridor campaign tops $60 million

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published October 5, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT
Opposing campaign signs on Question 1 are displayed on a street corner in Yarmouth, Maine.

Spending in the referendum battle over Central Maine Power's transmission corridor has exceeded $60 million so far this year.

The spending is led by CMP, which pumped roughly $8.6 million into two ballot question committees over the past three months to bring its expenditures to nearly $20 million for the year.

Maine's largest utility is trying to defeat Question 1, which if approved by voters, would yank the lease for the 145-mile transmission project that's part of a deal between the company and the state of Massachusetts.

Hydro-Quebec, the energy supplier for the project, dumped another $4.9 million into its campaign in the months after Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a bill that would have barred electioneering by companies owned by foreign governments.

The anti-corridor spending is led by Mainers for Local Power, which is funded by out-of-state energy companies Calpine and NextEra.

That group spent $7 million in three months, a significant increase over the rest of the year.

Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public's chief political correspondent and statehouse bureau chief, specializing in the coverage of politics and state government.
