King backs Democrats' plan to make sure corporations pay taxes

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published October 31, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, speaks at Acadia National Park, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Winter Harbor, Maine.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Maine’s independent senator has joined with Democrats on a proposal to stop large corporations from avoiding federal taxes.

Sen. Angus King is working with Democrats including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon on the proposal. The senators said the legislation would establish a new corporate minimum tax that would be more fair. King said the decline in corporate taxes has contributed to the nation’s rising debt.

