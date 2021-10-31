King backs Democrats' plan to make sure corporations pay taxes
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Maine’s independent senator has joined with Democrats on a proposal to stop large corporations from avoiding federal taxes.
Sen. Angus King is working with Democrats including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon on the proposal. The senators said the legislation would establish a new corporate minimum tax that would be more fair. King said the decline in corporate taxes has contributed to the nation’s rising debt.