John Tuttle, a longtime state lawmaker from Sanford, dies at 70

John Tuttle, whose spent nearly 30 years representing Sanford in both chambers of the state Legislature, has died.

Tuttle also spent ten years as a selectmen in Sanford and, more recently, as a city councilor after Sanford changed its charter in 2012

Tuttle was a champion high school and collegiate wrestler and worked as an Emergency Medical Technician.

Gov. Janet Mills, in a statement, praised Tuttle for "his unwavering commitment to improving he lives of the people of Maine."

The Sanford Springvale News reports John Tuttle died Thursday night after a period of ill health.