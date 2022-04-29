Maine GOP gathers for state convention

Maine Republican leaders and grassroots activists are gathering in Augusta this weekend ahead of an election in which polls suggest their party likely has a political advantage.

State political conventions are a chance for party faithful to gear up and get organized during election years, and 2022 is a big one in Maine. Mainers will head to the polls to choose between Democratic incumbent Gov. Janet Mills or former Republican Gov. Paul LePage (as well as any independents who manage to qualify for the ballot) as well as to vote in races for the U.S. House and the State House.

In addition to holding county caucuses, the Maine Republican Convention at the Augusta Civic Center will feature speeches from party leaders, elected officials and candidates.

During a speech on the opening day on Friday, Maine Senator Susan Collins cast this year's election as a choice between freedom and "ever-expanding and intrusive government." Collins hit key Republican themes, accusing Democrats of driving up energy prices and inflation, trying to defund the police and ignoring illegal immigration.

"There's nothing wrong with our government that a good coat of red paint on the walls won't fix,” Collins said. “With Paul LePage at the top of our ticket, we are going to present a great slate of candidates for the Congress, for the State House and for the state Senate."

Earlier Friday, Republicans adopted a symbolic party platform that – in addition to espousing traditional GOP goals on welfare, taxes and smaller government – advocates severely restricting sexual education and gender discussion in Maine schools. On Saturday, convention attendees are expected to hear from former Governor LePage along 2nd District Congressional candidates Bruce Poliquin and Liz Caruso as well as 1st District candidate Ed Thelander.

Maine Democrats will hold their state convention in Bangor on May 13 and 14.