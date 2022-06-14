Incumbent district attorney defeated in Cumberland County race

Jackie Sartoris defeated incumbent Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck on Tuesday in a Democratic primary that saw unprecedented spending for a prosecutor's race in Maine.

Sartoris was leading Sahrbeck 65% to 35% late Tuesday night, according to unofficial results. The Associated Press called the race shortly before midnight, with about a quarter of the vote counted. There were no Republicans or independents seeking the district attorney position in Maine's largest county, so Sartoris will be unopposed on the November ballot.

Sartoris is currently an assistant district attorney in Kennebec County and has previously served on the Brunswick Town Council. Sahrbeck was first elected in 2018 as an independent but later enrolled as a Democrat before the 2022 race. That change became one of the focal points of political attacks against him by by a progressive Washington, D.C.-based political action committee funded by Democratic megadonor George Soros. Spending exceeded $300,000 in the race.