Maine set to launch state energy department

Maine is poised to get a new state department tasked with managing energy programs.

The Department of Energy Resources, authorized by lawmakers this session, will replace the Governor's Energy Office.

Establishing a new department with additional authority reflects the importance of energy in the state and puts Maine in a better position to accomplish its objectives, said current energy office director Dan Burgess in a statement.

"Energy decisions affect the cost and reliability of power for every Maine household and business," Burgess said.

"The new department can help ensure those decisions are carefully planned, future-ready, and focused on Maine's needs," he added.

The department will be responsible for planning and policy, tracking energy markets, implementing programs and developing policy.

It is tasked with addressing affordability, electric reliability and aging infrastructure in the state.

The department was also given authority to conduct competitive procurement for new clean energy projects approved by the Maine Public Utilities Commission. Maine has a legal obligation to use 100% clean electricity by 2040.

The new department will be headed by a commissioner appointed by the governor and confirmed by the legislature.