Portland Mayor Kate Snyder won’t seek reelection

Portland Mayor Kate Snyder says she will not run for mayor again next year.

Snyder has served in the role since 2019. But she said she's decided not to seek re-election because of her opposition to a charter commission proposal that would change local governance to an "executive mayor" system. The proposal is one of many changes on the ballot, and it would replace the current city manager system with an "executive mayor" that would direct a new chief administrator in preparing budgets.

Snyder said that by letting voters know her plans now, she hopes to show she's not opposing it out of self-interest.

"I really feel like it's fair for me to say that I don't think this is the right model for Portland," Snyder said. "And I think it reinforces it by me saying, 'Look, I'm not looking to run again. I'm not trying to protect something for myself and thinking about my future plans.'"

Several former Portland mayors have already come out against the proposed change, which supporters argue would provide MORE accountability and transparency in local government.

Snyder said she doesn't plan to work with any outside groups, but is planning to share her own opinion on this fall's municipal ballot, which will include eight potential changes to the city charter and five ballot referendums.

Snyder said she is unsure of her plans after her term expires.