Absentee ballot requests surpass Maine's 2018 midterm elections

Maine voters have already requested more absentee ballots for the November election than they did in the last midterm held four years ago.

According to the secretary of state, more than 211,000 people have requested absentee ballots. That's 14,000 additional requests than during the 2018 midterms — a sign that the races for governor, state legislature and two U.S. House seats are drawing heavy interest from voters.

Registered Democrats make up more than half of this year's requests, surpassing both registered Republicans and unenrolled voters.

Election officials say that nearly 70% of the requested ballots have been returned.

Maine's no-excuse absentee voting allows any Maine voter to vote absentee for any reason. It ends Thursday before the Election, and hours for in-person absentee voting are set by each municipality.