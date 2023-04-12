Maine Senate President Troy Jackson loses recount for Allagash select board seat

Maine's Senate president has lost a recount for a seat on his local select board.

Top Senate Democrat Troy Jackson of Allagash originally lost a race for the seat in a 78-70 vote against Karie Kelly on March 24. Jackson called for a recount the next day, citing what he says were concerns raised by residents about the ballot-counting process.

The recount took place on Tuesday with a Kelly receiving 77 votes to Jackson's 71. Jackson says he accepts the results.