© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Maine Senate President Troy Jackson loses recount for Allagash select board seat

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published April 12, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT
Troy Jackson
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
In this June 26, 2013 file photo, Sen. Troy Jackson, D-Aroostook County, speaks during debate over the state budget shortly before the Senate voted to override Gov. Paul LePage's veto, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.

Maine's Senate president has lost a recount for a seat on his local select board.

Top Senate Democrat Troy Jackson of Allagash originally lost a race for the seat in a 78-70 vote against Karie Kelly on March 24. Jackson called for a recount the next day, citing what he says were concerns raised by residents about the ballot-counting process.

The recount took place on Tuesday with a Kelly receiving 77 votes to Jackson's 71. Jackson says he accepts the results.

Politics
Caitlin Andrews
Reporter Caitlin Andrews came to Maine Public in 2023 after nearly eight years in print journalism. She hails from New Hampshire originally.

See stories by Caitlin Andrews