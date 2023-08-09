Bangor state senator calls for prosecution of neo-Nazi group

State senator Joe Baldacci of Bangor is urging authorities to crack down on the leader of a reported hate group who lives in Springfield Maine. Baldacci also plans to put forward legislation that would make the state's prohibitions on such groups more explicit.

The Bangor Daily News has reported that former U.S. Marine Christopher Pohlhaus -- the founder of the Neo-Nazi group Blood Tribe -- is clearing land for a training camp in rural Penobscot County. The paper also first reported Baldacci's plans.

Democratic State Senator Baldacci is calling for state and local law enforcement agencies to use their authority to drive the group out. He said he expects to release a letter signed by some of his colleagues emphasizing those requests within a day.

"The bottom line is that this is a threat, particularly to our area, certainly to our state and needs to be dealt with and people need to be aware of this and our law enforcement needs to be put on notice," he said.

Maine's constitution already forbids the creation of a private military group outside the state's authority.

Baldacci said he plans to ask Democratic leadership in Augusta to fast-track a bill next year tightening those prohibitions.