Maine Democrats vote to raise the tobacco tax by $1.50 per pack

Democrats on the Legislature's budget-writing committee voted Wednesday night to increase Maine's cigarette tax by $1.50 per pack.

Gov. Janet Mills had proposed a dollar-a-pack increase as part of her budget to generate additional revenues. But Democrats who control the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee want to add a $1.50.

Republicans including Rep. Ken Fredette of Newport strongly opposed the plan.

"This is a significant tax increase. It's a tax increase on a lot of families, a lot of Maine people," Fredette said. "I would argue, if someone wants to argue against me that it's not a regressive tax, I'd love to hear the argument."

The Maine Public Health Association applauded the move, however, saying it will help curb youth smoking rates.