Former NASCAR driver enters race to dethrone Jared Golden in Maine's 2nd District

A third Republican has declared his candidacy for Maine's 2nd Congressional District seat in the hopes of defeating Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden.

Former NASCAR driver and current state Rep. Austin Theriault, of Fort Kent, joins Rep. Mike Soboleksi, of Phillips, and Robert Cross, of Dedham, to compete for the Republican nomination and the right to take on Golden next year.

Theriault's candidacy has been anticipated for some time because of his public profile from NASCAR and his backing by national Republican leaders.

All three GOP candidates are expected to highlight inflation, immigration and the drug epidemic while trying to pin those problems on Golden, who is in the middle of his third term.

Golden has positioned himself as a moderate Democrat while holding Maine's more conservative 2nd District, at times angering Democratic activists with his opposition to the American Rescue Plan and President Joe Biden's college loan forgiveness initiative.