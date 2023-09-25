© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Former NASCAR driver enters race to dethrone Jared Golden in Maine's 2nd District

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published September 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
Austin Theriault greets fans during driver introductions for the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup series auto race at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va., Sept. 21, 2019. The NASCAR driver-turned-politician wants the opportunity to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden in Maine. Theriault, who made his announcement on a radio show, said he’ll “come in with fire” to confront issues like inflation, illegal border crossings and dying small towns. The 29-year-old freshman state lawmaker from Fort Kent formally filed his paperwork Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
Steve Helber
/
AP file
Austin Theriault greets fans during driver introductions for the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup series auto race at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va., Sept. 21, 2019. The NASCAR driver-turned-politician wants the opportunity to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden in Maine. Theriault, who made his announcement on a radio show, said he’ll “come in with fire” to confront issues like inflation, illegal border crossings and dying small towns. The 29-year-old freshman state lawmaker from Fort Kent formally filed his paperwork Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

A third Republican has declared his candidacy for Maine's 2nd Congressional District seat in the hopes of defeating Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden.

Former NASCAR driver and current state Rep. Austin Theriault, of Fort Kent, joins Rep. Mike Soboleksi, of Phillips, and Robert Cross, of Dedham, to compete for the Republican nomination and the right to take on Golden next year.

Theriault's candidacy has been anticipated for some time because of his public profile from NASCAR and his backing by national Republican leaders.

All three GOP candidates are expected to highlight inflation, immigration and the drug epidemic while trying to pin those problems on Golden, who is in the middle of his third term.

Golden has positioned himself as a moderate Democrat while holding Maine's more conservative 2nd District, at times angering Democratic activists with his opposition to the American Rescue Plan and President Joe Biden's college loan forgiveness initiative.

Politics
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
See stories by Steve Mistler