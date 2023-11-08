Jeff Harmon defeats incumbent Jason Levesque in Auburn mayoral race

By an overwhelming majority, Democrat Jeff Harmon has unseated three-term incumbent Republican Jason Levesque as the next mayor of Auburn. The retired businessman and former Auburn police officer and deputy chief with the Maine State Police won with more than 60 percent of the vote.

Harmon ran on a platform that pledged transparency, accountability and a commitment to involve residents in decision-making.

"I think our message about governing and the direction we should go on policy issues like Lake Auburn, zoning, housing, recycling, you know, there's a lot of those issues I think people wanted to go in a different direction and they made that choice clear," Harmon said Tuesday night.

Levesque has served as Auburn's mayor since 2018. During his tenure he focused on rapid housing development and supported greater development near Lake Auburn. In a Facebook post conceding the race, Levesque said that serving as mayor has been an honor, and that doing what's right isn't always popular.