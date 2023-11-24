© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

PAC behind 'right to repair' referendum fined for donor disclosure rules violations

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published November 24, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST
Brian Hohmann, mechanic and owner of Accurate Automotive, in Burlington, Mass., uses a tire changing machine at his shop, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Burlington. Hohmann said most independent shops are perfectly capable of competing with dealerships on both repair skills and price as long as they have the information and software access they need.
Steven Senne
/
AP file
Brian Hohmann, mechanic and owner of Accurate Automotive, in Burlington, Mass., uses a tire changing machine at his shop, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Burlington. Hohmann said most independent shops are perfectly capable of competing with dealerships on both repair skills and price as long as they have the information and software access they need.

The political committee that convinced Maine voters to approve Question 4 on the November ballot is facing $240,000 in fines because it was tardy in complying with a transparency law for major funders.

Maine law requires ballot question committees to notify contributors who give more than $100,000 that they have to file a report with the Maine Ethics Commission.

But the staff of the Ethics Commission says that the Automotive Right to Repair Committee failed to notify major donors on time on six occasions during the campaign.

Those donors include franchised auto repair and parts companies including AutoZone, NAPA and Dorman Products, which helped bankroll the committee that spent nearly $5 million promoting Question 4.

The committee, as well as the companies, have requested waivers of the penalties, which the Ethics Commission will consider during its Nov. 29 meeting.
Tags
Politics Your Vote 2023
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
See stories by Steve Mistler