PAC behind 'right to repair' referendum fined for donor disclosure rules violations

The political committee that convinced Maine voters to approve Question 4 on the November ballot is facing $240,000 in fines because it was tardy in complying with a transparency law for major funders.

Maine law requires ballot question committees to notify contributors who give more than $100,000 that they have to file a report with the Maine Ethics Commission.

But the staff of the Ethics Commission says that the Automotive Right to Repair Committee failed to notify major donors on time on six occasions during the campaign.

Those donors include franchised auto repair and parts companies including AutoZone, NAPA and Dorman Products, which helped bankroll the committee that spent nearly $5 million promoting Question 4.

The committee, as well as the companies, have requested waivers of the penalties, which the Ethics Commission will consider during its Nov. 29 meeting.