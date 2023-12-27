© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Housing, guns among top issues as Maine Legislature begins second session

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published December 27, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST
The Maine State House is seen at sunrise, March 16, 2023, in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
The Maine State House is seen at sunrise, March 16, 2023, in Augusta, Maine.

Housing and guns will be among the hotly debated topics when Maine lawmakers return for the second regular session a week from Wednesday.

The current Legislature is no stranger to either issue, but both are expected to take on added significance because of an ongoing dearth of affordable housing and the worst mass shooting in state history in October.

Recent polling suggests housing and homelessness are top of mind for Maine voters, while the massacre in Lewiston continues to yield strong views from both sides of the gun debate.

The 2024 election will undoubtedly influence policy outcomes because it will determine which party will control the Legislature for the final two years of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' second term.

So far, lawmakers will tackle more than 500 bills and the introduction of others is still a possibility.

The Legislature is also expected to craft a change to the two-year budget to allocate an anticipated revenue surplus.
Politics
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
See stories by Steve Mistler