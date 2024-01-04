© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine's State of the State address set for Jan. 30

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published January 4, 2024 at 3:50 PM EST
Gov. Janet Mills speaks at her inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Civic Center in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Gov. Janet Mills speaks at her inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Civic Center in Augusta, Maine.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills will deliver her State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature on Jan. 30.

According to the governor's office the address will focus on Mainers' resilience in the face of hardships, including the recent storm that knocked out power for nearly a half-million residents and the worst mass shooting in state history in October.

The announcement also says the governor will outline policies designed to "improve the lives and livelihoods of Maine people."

The address is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the House of Representatives.
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
