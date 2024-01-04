Maine's State of the State address set for Jan. 30

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills will deliver her State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature on Jan. 30.

According to the governor's office the address will focus on Mainers' resilience in the face of hardships, including the recent storm that knocked out power for nearly a half-million residents and the worst mass shooting in state history in October.

The announcement also says the governor will outline policies designed to "improve the lives and livelihoods of Maine people."

The address is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the House of Representatives.